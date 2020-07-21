All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3798 DANDRIDGE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3798 DANDRIDGE Way
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

3798 DANDRIDGE Way

3798 Danridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3798 Danridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in heart of Duluth. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwoods throughout main. Close to shopping and I85. Water and lawn maintenance included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have any available units?
3798 DANDRIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have?
Some of 3798 DANDRIDGE Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3798 DANDRIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3798 DANDRIDGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3798 DANDRIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way offers parking.
Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have a pool?
No, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way does not have a pool.
Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3798 DANDRIDGE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3798 DANDRIDGE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College