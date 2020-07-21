3798 DANDRIDGE Way

Completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in heart of Duluth. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwoods throughout main. Close to shopping and I85. Water and lawn maintenance included in rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
