3798 DANDRIDGE Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in heart of Duluth. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwoods throughout main. Close to shopping and I85. Water and lawn maintenance included in rent!