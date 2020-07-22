All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 20 2019 at 3:56 AM

3777 Oakland Spring Court

3777 Oakland Spring Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3777 Oakland Spring Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have any available units?
3777 Oakland Spring Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have?
Some of 3777 Oakland Spring Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Oakland Spring Court currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Oakland Spring Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Oakland Spring Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3777 Oakland Spring Court is pet friendly.
Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Oakland Spring Court offers parking.
Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3777 Oakland Spring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have a pool?
No, 3777 Oakland Spring Court does not have a pool.
Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have accessible units?
No, 3777 Oakland Spring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 Oakland Spring Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3777 Oakland Spring Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3777 Oakland Spring Court does not have units with air conditioning.
