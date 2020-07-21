All apartments in Gwinnett County
3724 Red Rose Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3724 Red Rose Court

3724 Red Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Red Rose Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Loganville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Red Rose Court have any available units?
3724 Red Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3724 Red Rose Court have?
Some of 3724 Red Rose Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Red Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Red Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Red Rose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Red Rose Court is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Red Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Red Rose Court offers parking.
Does 3724 Red Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Red Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Red Rose Court have a pool?
No, 3724 Red Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Red Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 3724 Red Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Red Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Red Rose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Red Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Red Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.
