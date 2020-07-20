3 Bedroom 2 bath home on huge wooded private backyard! Newly renovated home; New paint inside and out; new roof; new flooring; new Kitchen Appliances; 1 car garage ( no opener). Master Suite w/ private bath. Open and bright kitchen. Family room with stack stone fireplace. Relax out on your deck!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have any available units?
3724 Ferncliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3724 Ferncliff Road have?
Some of 3724 Ferncliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Ferncliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Ferncliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.