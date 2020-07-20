All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

3724 Ferncliff Road

3724 Ferncliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Ferncliff Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath home on huge wooded private backyard! Newly renovated home; New paint inside and out; new roof; new flooring; new Kitchen Appliances; 1 car garage ( no opener). Master Suite w/ private bath. Open and bright kitchen. Family room with stack stone fireplace. Relax out on your deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have any available units?
3724 Ferncliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3724 Ferncliff Road have?
Some of 3724 Ferncliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Ferncliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Ferncliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Ferncliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Ferncliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Ferncliff Road offers parking.
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Ferncliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have a pool?
No, 3724 Ferncliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have accessible units?
No, 3724 Ferncliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Ferncliff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Ferncliff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Ferncliff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
