Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

3715 Millers Pond Way

3715 Millers Pond Way · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Millers Pond Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE! Newly remodeled basement apartment. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Perfect for single tenant. Full kitchen with dining area and microwave. Large Bedroom. Private Rear Entrance. Driveway parking. Located in a quiet family neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have any available units?
3715 Millers Pond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3715 Millers Pond Way have?
Some of 3715 Millers Pond Way's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Millers Pond Way currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Millers Pond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Millers Pond Way pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Millers Pond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Millers Pond Way offers parking.
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Millers Pond Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have a pool?
No, 3715 Millers Pond Way does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have accessible units?
No, 3715 Millers Pond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Millers Pond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Millers Pond Way does not have units with air conditioning.
