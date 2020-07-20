MUST SEE! Newly remodeled basement apartment. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Perfect for single tenant. Full kitchen with dining area and microwave. Large Bedroom. Private Rear Entrance. Driveway parking. Located in a quiet family neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 Millers Pond Way have any available units?
3715 Millers Pond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3715 Millers Pond Way have?
Some of 3715 Millers Pond Way's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Millers Pond Way currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Millers Pond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.