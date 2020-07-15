All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3690 Brittany Oak Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3690 Brittany Oak Trace
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

3690 Brittany Oak Trace

3690 Brittany Oak Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3690 Brittany Oak Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,501 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4838369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have any available units?
3690 Brittany Oak Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have?
Some of 3690 Brittany Oak Trace's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 Brittany Oak Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3690 Brittany Oak Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 Brittany Oak Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace is pet friendly.
Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace offers parking.
Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have a pool?
Yes, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace has a pool.
Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have accessible units?
No, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3690 Brittany Oak Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3690 Brittany Oak Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College