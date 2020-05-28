All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3618 Mansfield Lane

3618 Mansfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Mansfield Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Snellville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Mansfield Lane have any available units?
3618 Mansfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3618 Mansfield Lane have?
Some of 3618 Mansfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Mansfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Mansfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Mansfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Mansfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Mansfield Lane offer parking?
No, 3618 Mansfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Mansfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Mansfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Mansfield Lane have a pool?
No, 3618 Mansfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Mansfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 3618 Mansfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Mansfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Mansfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Mansfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Mansfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
