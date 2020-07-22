3580 Bogan Mill Rd

4 Bed 2.5 Bath house in Mill Creek HS district with private fenced back yard! Fresh paint throughout with engineered bamboo hardwoods on main level with porcelain tile floor in kitchen! Convenient to Mall of Georgia and plenty of fine dining nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
