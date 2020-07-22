All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3580 Bogan Mill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3580 Bogan Mill Rd
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

3580 Bogan Mill Rd

3580 Bogan Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3580 Bogan Mill Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bed 2.5 Bath house in Mill Creek HS district with private fenced back yard! Fresh paint throughout with engineered bamboo hardwoods on main level with porcelain tile floor in kitchen! Convenient to Mall of Georgia and plenty of fine dining nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd have any available units?
3580 Bogan Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3580 Bogan Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3580 Bogan Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 Bogan Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3580 Bogan Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3580 Bogan Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College