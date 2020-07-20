All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
3491 Quail Hollow Trail
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

3491 Quail Hollow Trail

3491 Quail Hollow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3491 Quail Hollow Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful House - 3bed 2.5 bath, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry hookups, attached two car garage, very spacious. Close to all amenities. Nice, clean neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have any available units?
3491 Quail Hollow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have?
Some of 3491 Quail Hollow Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3491 Quail Hollow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3491 Quail Hollow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3491 Quail Hollow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail offers parking.
Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have a pool?
No, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have accessible units?
No, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3491 Quail Hollow Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3491 Quail Hollow Trail has units with air conditioning.
