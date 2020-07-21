All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3490 Andrea Lee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3490 Andrea Lee Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:26 PM

3490 Andrea Lee Court

3490 Andrea Lee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3490 Andrea Lee Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled under the trees this lovely 3/2.5 home is ready for immediate move-in. The covered front porch welcomes you into the home. One bedroom on the main level. Detached double garage to the rear of the home connected by a causeway from the rear deck overlooking semi-wooded yard.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court have any available units?
3490 Andrea Lee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3490 Andrea Lee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3490 Andrea Lee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3490 Andrea Lee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3490 Andrea Lee Court is pet friendly.
Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court offer parking?
Yes, 3490 Andrea Lee Court offers parking.
Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3490 Andrea Lee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court have a pool?
No, 3490 Andrea Lee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court have accessible units?
No, 3490 Andrea Lee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3490 Andrea Lee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3490 Andrea Lee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3490 Andrea Lee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Cielo Apartments by ARIUM
6069 S Norcross Tucker Rd
Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College