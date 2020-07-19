Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3455 Morgan Road
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3455 Morgan Road
3455 Morgan Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3455 Morgan Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
new construction
open view...........new construction.............three levels...........must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3455 Morgan Road have any available units?
3455 Morgan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3455 Morgan Road currently offering any rent specials?
3455 Morgan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 Morgan Road pet-friendly?
No, 3455 Morgan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3455 Morgan Road offer parking?
No, 3455 Morgan Road does not offer parking.
Does 3455 Morgan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3455 Morgan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 Morgan Road have a pool?
No, 3455 Morgan Road does not have a pool.
Does 3455 Morgan Road have accessible units?
No, 3455 Morgan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 Morgan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3455 Morgan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3455 Morgan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3455 Morgan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
