All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3415 Sheree Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3415 Sheree Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3415 Sheree Trail

3415 Sheree Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3415 Sheree Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a nice deck and a fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Sheree Trail have any available units?
3415 Sheree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3415 Sheree Trail have?
Some of 3415 Sheree Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Sheree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Sheree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Sheree Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Sheree Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Sheree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Sheree Trail offers parking.
Does 3415 Sheree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Sheree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Sheree Trail have a pool?
No, 3415 Sheree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Sheree Trail have accessible units?
No, 3415 Sheree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Sheree Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Sheree Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Sheree Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3415 Sheree Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College