3405 Andrea Lee Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 Andrea Lee Court

3405 Andrea Lee Court · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Andrea Lee Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court have any available units?
3405 Andrea Lee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3405 Andrea Lee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Andrea Lee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Andrea Lee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Andrea Lee Court is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court offer parking?
No, 3405 Andrea Lee Court does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Andrea Lee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court have a pool?
No, 3405 Andrea Lee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court have accessible units?
No, 3405 Andrea Lee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Andrea Lee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Andrea Lee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Andrea Lee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
