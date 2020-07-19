All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast

3401 Southpointe Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Southpointe Hill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,392 square feet of living space located in Buford, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have any available units?
3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have?
Some of 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Southpointe Hill Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
