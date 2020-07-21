All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3392 Summit Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3392 Summit Creek Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3392 Summit Creek Lane

3392 Summit Creek Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3392 Summit Creek Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane have any available units?
3392 Summit Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3392 Summit Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3392 Summit Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 Summit Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 Summit Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 3392 Summit Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 Summit Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 3392 Summit Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 3392 Summit Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3392 Summit Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3392 Summit Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3392 Summit Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College