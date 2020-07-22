All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3385 Revere Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

3385 Revere Cir

3385 Revere Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3385 Revere Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated throughout this Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.  Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3385 Revere Cir have any available units?
3385 Revere Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3385 Revere Cir have?
Some of 3385 Revere Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3385 Revere Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3385 Revere Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3385 Revere Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3385 Revere Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3385 Revere Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3385 Revere Cir offers parking.
Does 3385 Revere Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3385 Revere Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3385 Revere Cir have a pool?
No, 3385 Revere Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3385 Revere Cir have accessible units?
No, 3385 Revere Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3385 Revere Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3385 Revere Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3385 Revere Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3385 Revere Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
