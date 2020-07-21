All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:15 PM

3384 Sheree Trail

3384 Sheree Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3384 Sheree Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half month free off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3384 Sheree Trail have any available units?
3384 Sheree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3384 Sheree Trail have?
Some of 3384 Sheree Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3384 Sheree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3384 Sheree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3384 Sheree Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3384 Sheree Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3384 Sheree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3384 Sheree Trail offers parking.
Does 3384 Sheree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3384 Sheree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3384 Sheree Trail have a pool?
No, 3384 Sheree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3384 Sheree Trail have accessible units?
No, 3384 Sheree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3384 Sheree Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3384 Sheree Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3384 Sheree Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3384 Sheree Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
