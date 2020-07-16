All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3370 Stratton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3370 Stratton Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:23 AM

3370 Stratton Lane

3370 Stratton Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3370 Stratton Lane Dacula GA · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5633909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3370 Stratton Lane have any available units?
3370 Stratton Lane has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3370 Stratton Lane have?
Some of 3370 Stratton Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3370 Stratton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3370 Stratton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3370 Stratton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3370 Stratton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3370 Stratton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3370 Stratton Lane offers parking.
Does 3370 Stratton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3370 Stratton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3370 Stratton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3370 Stratton Lane has a pool.
Does 3370 Stratton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3370 Stratton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3370 Stratton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3370 Stratton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3370 Stratton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3370 Stratton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3370 Stratton Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity