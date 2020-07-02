Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3338 N Bogan Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3338 N Bogan Road N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3338 N Bogan Road N
3338 N Bogan Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3338 N Bogan Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 2 bedrooms, 2 baths ranch lots of space. With 2 separate car garage. extra parking great for a large vehicle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N have any available units?
3338 N Bogan Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 3338 N Bogan Road N have?
Some of 3338 N Bogan Road N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3338 N Bogan Road N currently offering any rent specials?
3338 N Bogan Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 N Bogan Road N pet-friendly?
No, 3338 N Bogan Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N offer parking?
Yes, 3338 N Bogan Road N offers parking.
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3338 N Bogan Road N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N have a pool?
No, 3338 N Bogan Road N does not have a pool.
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N have accessible units?
No, 3338 N Bogan Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 N Bogan Road N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 N Bogan Road N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3338 N Bogan Road N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College