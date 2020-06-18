All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:09 AM

3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest

3310 Millenium View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3310 Millenium View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest have any available units?
3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 Millenium View Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College