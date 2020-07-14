3244 Ivy Farm Path

Hardwood floor .......3 levels...........4 sides brick.........5 bedrooms....4 Bathrooms...........city view.......1 miles from GA Mall.......shopping.....Eat.. GPS: This property locate Buford on Gravel Spring at : The Village At Ivy Creek ... the picture shows is not actually picture house will only be ready on 08/29/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
