Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

3244 Ivy Farm Path

3244 Ivy Farm Path · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Ivy Farm Path, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hardwood floor .......3 levels...........4 sides brick.........5 bedrooms....4 Bathrooms...........city view.......1 miles from GA Mall.......shopping.....Eat..
GPS: This property locate Buford on Gravel Spring at : The Village At Ivy Creek ... the picture shows is not actually picture house will only be ready on 08/29/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have any available units?
3244 Ivy Farm Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have?
Some of 3244 Ivy Farm Path's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Ivy Farm Path currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Ivy Farm Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Ivy Farm Path pet-friendly?
No, 3244 Ivy Farm Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path offer parking?
No, 3244 Ivy Farm Path does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Ivy Farm Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have a pool?
No, 3244 Ivy Farm Path does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have accessible units?
No, 3244 Ivy Farm Path does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Ivy Farm Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 Ivy Farm Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 Ivy Farm Path does not have units with air conditioning.
