3235 HAMILTON MILL Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Traditional 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in Buford! Inviting covered front porch welcomes you home. Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen with stained cabinets and white appliances. Family Room with Fireplace; Master on Main and sizeable Laundry Room finish off the main level. Upper level includes Hall Bath, Two Secondary Bedrooms and Large Bonus Room over the 2 car Garage. Wood Deck off of the Family Room looks over large Backyard. Conveniently located to I-85; shopping and restaurants.