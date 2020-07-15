All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

3235 Hamilton Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3235 Hamilton Mill Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Traditional 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in Buford! Inviting covered front porch welcomes you home. Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen with stained cabinets and white appliances. Family Room with Fireplace; Master on Main and sizeable Laundry Room finish off the main level. Upper level includes Hall Bath, Two Secondary Bedrooms and Large Bonus Room over the 2 car Garage. Wood Deck off of the Family Room looks over large Backyard. Conveniently located to I-85; shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have any available units?
3235 HAMILTON MILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have?
Some of 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
3235 HAMILTON MILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road offers parking.
Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have a pool?
No, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road does not have a pool.
Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have accessible units?
No, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 HAMILTON MILL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
