All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3162 Victoria Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3162 Victoria Place Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:27 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3162 Victoria Place Drive
3162 Victoria Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3162 Victoria Place Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Ranch home in Archer Schools, Loganville. Close to Bay Creek Park, Tribble Mill Park, shopping and easy to get to Hwy 78. Fenced back yard, large rooms, all fresh and ready to move into.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive have any available units?
3162 Victoria Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 3162 Victoria Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3162 Victoria Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3162 Victoria Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3162 Victoria Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3162 Victoria Place Drive offers parking.
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3162 Victoria Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive have a pool?
No, 3162 Victoria Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 3162 Victoria Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3162 Victoria Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3162 Victoria Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3162 Victoria Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
