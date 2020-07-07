GORGEOOUS T'HOME W/ ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, CONVENIENT TO I-85 IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION. FEATURES SPACIOUS BDRMS & OVERSIZED KITCHEN, SPARKLING NEW PAINT & CARPET THRU-OUT. GREAT FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT, READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3158 Glenloch Place have any available units?
3158 Glenloch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3158 Glenloch Place have?
Some of 3158 Glenloch Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3158 Glenloch Place currently offering any rent specials?
3158 Glenloch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.