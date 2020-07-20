All apartments in Gwinnett County
3130 Lake Seminole Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3130 Lake Seminole Place

3130 Lake Seminole Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Lake Seminole Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3130 Lake Seminole Place Available 02/20/19 Newly Renovated in Swim, Tennis Community/Yard Maintenance Included - Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in swim tennis community with luxury finishes throughout and detail to quality. 5" oak hardwoods throughout with custom mill work, 5" baseboards and all custom made cabinets in kitchen and baths. Kitchen includes professional grade stainless appliances, custom vent hood, butlers pantry with wine fridge, granite counter tops, barn doors on laundry and pantry as well as large island. Custom draperies in family room, living room and master bath. Extra large gas log fireplace. Large owners suite with his and hers closets, stand alone tub, frame less carrara marble shower, carrara marble heated floors and shiplap on vanity wall. Cozy sitting room off master. There is a large loft area, 3 car garage, upgraded Restoration Hardware fixtures throughout. Upgraded door hardware and solid wood doors. Screened back porch, large deck, rocking chair front porch with swing. Nest thermostats, air purifying fan in master, new dehumidifier installed in basement. Half bath has calcutta marble vanity with carrara marble floors and custom shiplap walls and ceiling.

In addition, this home has a new 30 year architect roof, custom round gutters, working shutters and new garage doors. New paint inside and out. Large fenced in backyard. Sorry NO pets.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3327298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have any available units?
3130 Lake Seminole Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have?
Some of 3130 Lake Seminole Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Lake Seminole Place currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Lake Seminole Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Lake Seminole Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Lake Seminole Place is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Lake Seminole Place offers parking.
Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Lake Seminole Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have a pool?
Yes, 3130 Lake Seminole Place has a pool.
Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have accessible units?
No, 3130 Lake Seminole Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Lake Seminole Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Lake Seminole Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Lake Seminole Place does not have units with air conditioning.
