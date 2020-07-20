Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly tennis court

3130 Lake Seminole Place Available 02/20/19 Newly Renovated in Swim, Tennis Community/Yard Maintenance Included - Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in swim tennis community with luxury finishes throughout and detail to quality. 5" oak hardwoods throughout with custom mill work, 5" baseboards and all custom made cabinets in kitchen and baths. Kitchen includes professional grade stainless appliances, custom vent hood, butlers pantry with wine fridge, granite counter tops, barn doors on laundry and pantry as well as large island. Custom draperies in family room, living room and master bath. Extra large gas log fireplace. Large owners suite with his and hers closets, stand alone tub, frame less carrara marble shower, carrara marble heated floors and shiplap on vanity wall. Cozy sitting room off master. There is a large loft area, 3 car garage, upgraded Restoration Hardware fixtures throughout. Upgraded door hardware and solid wood doors. Screened back porch, large deck, rocking chair front porch with swing. Nest thermostats, air purifying fan in master, new dehumidifier installed in basement. Half bath has calcutta marble vanity with carrara marble floors and custom shiplap walls and ceiling.



In addition, this home has a new 30 year architect roof, custom round gutters, working shutters and new garage doors. New paint inside and out. Large fenced in backyard. Sorry NO pets.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3327298)