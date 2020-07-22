3114 Manorside Way Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Absolutely gorgeous home that has a custom look to it! As you drive up to the driveway you will find a covered porch where you can enjoy the outdoors. Inside the home offers crown molding, architectural details, and vaulted ceilings. There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the stylish bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are just as impressive. When on your self tour be sure to check out the custom tile work and the fenced backyard that offers an expansive patio. All that this sun filled home needs is for you to add your own personal style of dec

