3008 Express Lane

Amenities
Welcome to this beaustiful sought after Village Grove craftsman style home in highly ranked North Gwinnett school system. Main level w/ hardwood floors & open floorplan. Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast bar overlooking great room w/ fireplace. Access fenced courtyard through french doors in dining area. Upper level w/ large master bedroom & bath w/ double sinks & separate tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms & full bath also w/ double sinks. Family friendly, active swim/tennis neighborhood w/in walking distance to restaurants, shops & park.