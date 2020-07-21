3008 Express Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to this beaustiful sought after Village Grove craftsman style home in highly ranked North Gwinnett school system. Main level w/ hardwood floors & open floorplan. Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast bar overlooking great room w/ fireplace. Access fenced courtyard through french doors in dining area. Upper level w/ large master bedroom & bath w/ double sinks & separate tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms & full bath also w/ double sinks. Family friendly, active swim/tennis neighborhood w/in walking distance to restaurants, shops & park.