Gwinnett County, GA
3008 Express Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

3008 Express Lane

3008 Express Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Express Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this beaustiful sought after Village Grove craftsman style home in highly ranked North Gwinnett school system. Main level w/ hardwood floors & open floorplan. Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & breakfast bar overlooking great room w/ fireplace. Access fenced courtyard through french doors in dining area. Upper level w/ large master bedroom & bath w/ double sinks & separate tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms & full bath also w/ double sinks. Family friendly, active swim/tennis neighborhood w/in walking distance to restaurants, shops & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Express Lane have any available units?
3008 Express Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3008 Express Lane have?
Some of 3008 Express Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Express Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Express Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Express Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Express Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3008 Express Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Express Lane offers parking.
Does 3008 Express Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Express Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Express Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Express Lane has a pool.
Does 3008 Express Lane have accessible units?
No, 3008 Express Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Express Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Express Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Express Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Express Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
