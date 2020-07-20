All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3005 Hampton Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3005 Hampton Valley Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

3005 Hampton Valley Drive

3005 Hampton Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3005 Hampton Valley Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4954433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have any available units?
3005 Hampton Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have?
Some of 3005 Hampton Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Hampton Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Hampton Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Hampton Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Hampton Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3005 Hampton Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College