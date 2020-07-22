All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2961 Glynn Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2961 Glynn Creek Court
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2961 Glynn Creek Court

2961 Glynn Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2961 Glynn Creek Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Located in Cozy Snellville, Gwinnett County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,018 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exe

(RLNE5178254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have any available units?
2961 Glynn Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have?
Some of 2961 Glynn Creek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 Glynn Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Glynn Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Glynn Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2961 Glynn Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court offer parking?
No, 2961 Glynn Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 Glynn Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 2961 Glynn Creek Court has a pool.
Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2961 Glynn Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 Glynn Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 Glynn Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2961 Glynn Creek Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College