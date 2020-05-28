All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2957 Temple Johnson Road

2957 Temple Johnson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2957 Temple Johnson Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,459 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have any available units?
2957 Temple Johnson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have?
Some of 2957 Temple Johnson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 Temple Johnson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Temple Johnson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Temple Johnson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2957 Temple Johnson Road is pet friendly.
Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road offer parking?
Yes, 2957 Temple Johnson Road offers parking.
Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 Temple Johnson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have a pool?
No, 2957 Temple Johnson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have accessible units?
No, 2957 Temple Johnson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 Temple Johnson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 Temple Johnson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 Temple Johnson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
