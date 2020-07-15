All apartments in Gwinnett County
2945 Cordite Loop
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:59 AM

2945 Cordite Loop

2945 Cordite Loop · (844) 874-2669
Location

2945 Cordite Loop, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2945 Cordite Loop Snellville GA · Avail. now

$1,508

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prestigious Home in Gwinnett County
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and su

(RLNE5656683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Cordite Loop have any available units?
2945 Cordite Loop has a unit available for $1,508 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2945 Cordite Loop have?
Some of 2945 Cordite Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Cordite Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Cordite Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Cordite Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2945 Cordite Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2945 Cordite Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2945 Cordite Loop offers parking.
Does 2945 Cordite Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Cordite Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Cordite Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2945 Cordite Loop has a pool.
Does 2945 Cordite Loop have accessible units?
No, 2945 Cordite Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Cordite Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 Cordite Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 Cordite Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2945 Cordite Loop has units with air conditioning.
