All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2914 Wildflower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2914 Wildflower Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2914 Wildflower Lane

2914 Wildflower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2914 Wildflower Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,240 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5575149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Wildflower Lane have any available units?
2914 Wildflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2914 Wildflower Lane have?
Some of 2914 Wildflower Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Wildflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Wildflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Wildflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Wildflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2914 Wildflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Wildflower Lane offers parking.
Does 2914 Wildflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Wildflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Wildflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2914 Wildflower Lane has a pool.
Does 2914 Wildflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 2914 Wildflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Wildflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Wildflower Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Wildflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2914 Wildflower Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College