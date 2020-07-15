2895 Windwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

5 Bedroom Home in Lawrenceville - 5 Bedroom, 3 bath multi level home in Lawrenceville.

Family room with fireplace, formal dinning room, kitchen with appliances, eating area, Deck in the back. Three bedrooms with two bathroom on upper level. Two bedrooms with one full bathroom on the lower level. Two car garage.



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



