Gwinnett County, GA
2895 Windwood Trail
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2895 Windwood Trail

2895 Windwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2895 Windwood Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
5 Bedroom Home in Lawrenceville - 5 Bedroom, 3 bath multi level home in Lawrenceville.
Family room with fireplace, formal dinning room, kitchen with appliances, eating area, Deck in the back. Three bedrooms with two bathroom on upper level. Two bedrooms with one full bathroom on the lower level. Two car garage.

----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3240033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2895 Windwood Trail have any available units?
2895 Windwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2895 Windwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2895 Windwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2895 Windwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2895 Windwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2895 Windwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2895 Windwood Trail offers parking.
Does 2895 Windwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2895 Windwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2895 Windwood Trail have a pool?
No, 2895 Windwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2895 Windwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 2895 Windwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2895 Windwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2895 Windwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2895 Windwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2895 Windwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
