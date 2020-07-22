Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2895 Spruce Cir
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2895 Spruce Cir
2895 Spruce Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2895 Spruce Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30078
Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2br / 1.5ba living area with eat in kitchen, 1/2 bath on main floor, all bedrooms up-stair with separate laundry closet, NEW carpet and paint throughout, fenced patio area
Rent: $900.00 (Trash included)
Deposit: $900.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2895 Spruce Cir have any available units?
2895 Spruce Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2895 Spruce Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2895 Spruce Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2895 Spruce Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2895 Spruce Cir offer parking?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2895 Spruce Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2895 Spruce Cir have a pool?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2895 Spruce Cir have accessible units?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2895 Spruce Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2895 Spruce Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2895 Spruce Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
