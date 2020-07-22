All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:19 PM

2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest

2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest have any available units?
2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 Jordan Woods Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College