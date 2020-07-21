All apartments in Gwinnett County
2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom 2 bath Family Home with lots of space. Features a kitchen with breakfast area, Master with separate shower and garden tub, back yard and cover porch. Awesome location near Mall of GA, Braves Stadium, I85 and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have any available units?
2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have?
Some of 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
