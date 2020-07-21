2842 Wynhaven Oaks Way

4 bedroom 2 bath Family Home with lots of space. Features a kitchen with breakfast area, Master with separate shower and garden tub, back yard and cover porch. Awesome location near Mall of GA, Braves Stadium, I85 and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
