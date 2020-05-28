2836 Saddletop Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Well Maintained Home Near Schools! - Excellent condition, spacious great room with fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with tile back splash and under counter lighting, breakfast room. Bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom has cedar lined walk in closet. Bonus room adjacent to master has separate stairs and would make a great office or family room. Ceiling fans and blinds thought out. Unfinished basement. Double garage with openers, large corner private lot. Sorry No Pets! From I 85 North exit Hwy 316, exit Boggs Rd and turn right, left on Old Norcross, right on Bethesda Schools Rd, left on Saddletop Way.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4768024)