Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2836 Saddletop Way
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

2836 Saddletop Way

2836 Saddletop Way · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Saddletop Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained Home Near Schools! - Excellent condition, spacious great room with fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with tile back splash and under counter lighting, breakfast room. Bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom has cedar lined walk in closet. Bonus room adjacent to master has separate stairs and would make a great office or family room. Ceiling fans and blinds thought out. Unfinished basement. Double garage with openers, large corner private lot. Sorry No Pets! From I 85 North exit Hwy 316, exit Boggs Rd and turn right, left on Old Norcross, right on Bethesda Schools Rd, left on Saddletop Way.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4768024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Saddletop Way have any available units?
2836 Saddletop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2836 Saddletop Way have?
Some of 2836 Saddletop Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Saddletop Way currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Saddletop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Saddletop Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Saddletop Way is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Saddletop Way offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Saddletop Way offers parking.
Does 2836 Saddletop Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Saddletop Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Saddletop Way have a pool?
No, 2836 Saddletop Way does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Saddletop Way have accessible units?
No, 2836 Saddletop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Saddletop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Saddletop Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Saddletop Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Saddletop Way does not have units with air conditioning.
