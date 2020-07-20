All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2809 Sterling Drive Northwest

2809 Sterling Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Sterling Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest have any available units?
2809 Sterling Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Sterling Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Sterling Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
