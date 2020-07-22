Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2780 Broxton Mill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2780 Broxton Mill Ct
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:39 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2780 Broxton Mill Ct
2780 Broxton Mill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2780 Broxton Mill Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Single Family in Snellville. Renovated and ready for your family. Has 3 floors including full carpeted basement. Fireplace, Attic, Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Covered Back Deck. Front Porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have any available units?
2780 Broxton Mill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have?
Some of 2780 Broxton Mill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2780 Broxton Mill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Broxton Mill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Broxton Mill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct offer parking?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have a pool?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have accessible units?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2780 Broxton Mill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2780 Broxton Mill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
