Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:09 AM

2773 Austin Ridge Drive

2773 Austin Ridge Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2773 Austin Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2773 Austin Ridge Drive Dacula GA · Avail. now

$1,499

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,293 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5569384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have any available units?
2773 Austin Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2773 Austin Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2773 Austin Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2773 Austin Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2773 Austin Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2773 Austin Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2773 Austin Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
