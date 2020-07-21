All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:06 PM

2750 Windstream Way

2750 Windstream Way · No Longer Available
Location

2750 Windstream Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, split-level home in cul-de-sac with bonus room on lower level (no closet but could be an office or playroom), family room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Deck overlooks backyard. 2-car garage w/manual doors (no remote). Tenant pays all utilities, cares for yard and supplies their own washer/dryer. Pets negotiable w/non-refundable fee. No Smoking. No Section 8 vouchers. Lease must begin within 30 days of app acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Windstream Way have any available units?
2750 Windstream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2750 Windstream Way have?
Some of 2750 Windstream Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Windstream Way currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Windstream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Windstream Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Windstream Way is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Windstream Way offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Windstream Way offers parking.
Does 2750 Windstream Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 Windstream Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Windstream Way have a pool?
No, 2750 Windstream Way does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Windstream Way have accessible units?
No, 2750 Windstream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Windstream Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 Windstream Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Windstream Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 Windstream Way does not have units with air conditioning.
