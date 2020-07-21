2750 Windstream Way

Amenities

Spacious, split-level home in cul-de-sac with bonus room on lower level (no closet but could be an office or playroom), family room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Deck overlooks backyard. 2-car garage w/manual doors (no remote). Tenant pays all utilities, cares for yard and supplies their own washer/dryer. Pets negotiable w/non-refundable fee. No Smoking. No Section 8 vouchers. Lease must begin within 30 days of app acceptance.