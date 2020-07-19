Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2740 Old Norcross Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2740 Old Norcross Road
2740 Old Norcross Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2740 Old Norcross Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road have any available units?
2740 Old Norcross Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2740 Old Norcross Road currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Old Norcross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Old Norcross Road pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road offer parking?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road does not offer parking.
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road have a pool?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road have accessible units?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Old Norcross Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 Old Norcross Road does not have units with air conditioning.
