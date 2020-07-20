All apartments in Gwinnett County
2720 Oak Log Way
2720 Oak Log Way

2720 Oak Log Way · No Longer Available
2720 Oak Log Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
**NOW AVAILABLE** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Buford. Home features a wonderful front porch overlooking a large front yard. Wonderful dining space inside which opens into a spacious kitchen. Call today to schedule a viewing for this amazing home!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Oak Log Way have any available units?
2720 Oak Log Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2720 Oak Log Way currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Oak Log Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Oak Log Way pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2720 Oak Log Way offer parking?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Oak Log Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Oak Log Way have a pool?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Oak Log Way have accessible units?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Oak Log Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Oak Log Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Oak Log Way does not have units with air conditioning.
