**NOW AVAILABLE** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Buford. Home features a wonderful front porch overlooking a large front yard. Wonderful dining space inside which opens into a spacious kitchen. Call today to schedule a viewing for this amazing home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 Oak Log Way have any available units?
2720 Oak Log Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2720 Oak Log Way currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Oak Log Way is not currently offering any rent specials.