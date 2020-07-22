All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2715 SARDIS Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:43 AM

2715 SARDIS Drive

2715 Sardis Chase Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Sardis Chase Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE HOME WITH SOUTHERN COMFORT. HOME OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM IS OPEN TO KITCHEN AND DINING AREA. LARGE SUNROOM OVERLOOKS WOODED FENCED BACKYARD. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 SARDIS Drive have any available units?
2715 SARDIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2715 SARDIS Drive have?
Some of 2715 SARDIS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 SARDIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2715 SARDIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 SARDIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2715 SARDIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2715 SARDIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2715 SARDIS Drive offers parking.
Does 2715 SARDIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 SARDIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 SARDIS Drive have a pool?
No, 2715 SARDIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2715 SARDIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2715 SARDIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 SARDIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 SARDIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 SARDIS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 SARDIS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
