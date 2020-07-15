Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2691 Sedgeview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2691 Sedgeview Lane
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2691 Sedgeview Lane
2691 Sedgeview Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2691 Sedgeview Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
HUGE 2-STORY, READY TO MOVE IN, 4 BEDR, 2.5 BATH W/INVITING FRONT PORCH, LOFT AREA, FORMAL LR & FORMAL DR. GOURMET KIT, FAM RM W/FIREPLACE. MASTER RETREAT COMPLETE W/SEPARATE SITTING RM, ENORMOUS CLOSET & RELAXING BATH. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have any available units?
2691 Sedgeview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have?
Some of 2691 Sedgeview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2691 Sedgeview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2691 Sedgeview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 Sedgeview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2691 Sedgeview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2691 Sedgeview Lane offers parking.
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2691 Sedgeview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have a pool?
No, 2691 Sedgeview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2691 Sedgeview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2691 Sedgeview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2691 Sedgeview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2691 Sedgeview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
