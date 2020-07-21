All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

2632 Ridge Run Trail

2632 Ridge Run Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Ridge Run Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Peaceful and Private End-Unit Town Home with wooded backyard. Spacious Master retreat w/well appointed bath and huge walk-in-closet. Two additional spacious beds(one w/own balcony), bath & laundry room w/washer/dryer & storage cabinet. Loft area large enough for sitting area! Attached 2-car garage w/extra storage space and a powder room downstairs. Immaculate interior. Open spacious kitchen w/granite countertop, stainless refrig, walk-in pantry w/view to family room w/fireplace leads to private deck. Excellent School District. Hard to find premium Town Home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have any available units?
2632 Ridge Run Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have?
Some of 2632 Ridge Run Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Ridge Run Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Ridge Run Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Ridge Run Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2632 Ridge Run Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Ridge Run Trail offers parking.
Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 Ridge Run Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have a pool?
No, 2632 Ridge Run Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have accessible units?
No, 2632 Ridge Run Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 Ridge Run Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Ridge Run Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Ridge Run Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
