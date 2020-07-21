2632 Ridge Run Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Peaceful and Private End-Unit Town Home with wooded backyard. Spacious Master retreat w/well appointed bath and huge walk-in-closet. Two additional spacious beds(one w/own balcony), bath & laundry room w/washer/dryer & storage cabinet. Loft area large enough for sitting area! Attached 2-car garage w/extra storage space and a powder room downstairs. Immaculate interior. Open spacious kitchen w/granite countertop, stainless refrig, walk-in pantry w/view to family room w/fireplace leads to private deck. Excellent School District. Hard to find premium Town Home !