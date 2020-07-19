Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2535 Crumps Landing Road
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:24 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2535 Crumps Landing Road
2535 Crumps Landing Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2535 Crumps Landing Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute ranch styled home located steps from "Shiloh" elementary. 3bdrm/2ba, newer appliances, carpet and paint. Great location on quite street!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have any available units?
2535 Crumps Landing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have?
Some of 2535 Crumps Landing Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2535 Crumps Landing Road currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Crumps Landing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Crumps Landing Road pet-friendly?
No, 2535 Crumps Landing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Crumps Landing Road offers parking.
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Crumps Landing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have a pool?
No, 2535 Crumps Landing Road does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have accessible units?
No, 2535 Crumps Landing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Crumps Landing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Crumps Landing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Crumps Landing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
