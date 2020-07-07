2527 Redfield Drive

Mondern ranch style family home in desirable Norcross Area. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Ackerman Security System installed & ready for use at tenants expense. View the backyard from enclosed porch.
Home is available February 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
