All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2527 Redfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2527 Redfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2527 Redfield Drive

2527 Redfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2527 Redfield Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mondern ranch style family home in desirable Norcross Area. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Ackerman Security System installed & ready for use at tenants expense. View the backyard from enclosed porch.

Home is available February 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Redfield Drive have any available units?
2527 Redfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2527 Redfield Drive have?
Some of 2527 Redfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Redfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Redfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Redfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Redfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2527 Redfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Redfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2527 Redfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Redfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Redfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2527 Redfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Redfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2527 Redfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Redfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Redfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Redfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Redfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College