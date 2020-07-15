2520 Woodford Lane Northeast

Amenities
3 bedroom house for rent , close to mall of ga and 1 mile from I-85, grocery and shops
New carpet and freshly painted house.
Ranch home style - Close to mall of ga, walmart, restaurants, and great school district.
Schools: 7 plus rankings on all schools
Elem: Freeman's Mill
Middle: Twin Rivers
High: Mountain View
Available to move in ready today!!! Won't last long, Call today!!
First months deposit required. No pets! Extra deposit will be required for low credit. - Low credit is acceptable.
Just need proof of income and reference..move in today !!!
Great schools and community has swimming pool, tennis court, play ground
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buford-ga?lid=12408565
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5029311)