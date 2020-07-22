2517 Young America Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Beds 2.5 Baths w Additional Office Room on the Main Level. Hardwood Floor in Dining, Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen w Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Top. Stainless Steel Appliances. Family Room w Fireplace. Spacious Vaulted Masterbedroom. Tiled Masterbath w Separate tub/shower. Upstair Laundry. Great Flat Private Backyard with Patio. No Pet. Great School. Convenient to Major Shopping Center, Restaurant. Closer to Mall Of Georgia. Move-in Ready Condition. Rental Includes Garbage Pick Up. House is Nice & Clean. Fast Response.