Gwinnett County, GA
2517 Young America Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

2517 Young America Drive

2517 Young America Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Young America Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Beds 2.5 Baths w Additional Office Room on the Main Level. Hardwood Floor in Dining, Kitchen & Breakfast Area. Kitchen w Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Top. Stainless Steel Appliances. Family Room w Fireplace. Spacious Vaulted Masterbedroom. Tiled Masterbath w Separate tub/shower. Upstair Laundry. Great Flat Private Backyard with Patio. No Pet. Great School. Convenient to Major Shopping Center, Restaurant. Closer to Mall Of Georgia. Move-in Ready Condition. Rental Includes Garbage Pick Up. House is Nice & Clean. Fast Response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Young America Drive have any available units?
2517 Young America Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2517 Young America Drive have?
Some of 2517 Young America Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Young America Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Young America Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Young America Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Young America Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2517 Young America Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Young America Drive offers parking.
Does 2517 Young America Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Young America Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Young America Drive have a pool?
No, 2517 Young America Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Young America Drive have accessible units?
No, 2517 Young America Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Young America Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Young America Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Young America Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 Young America Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
